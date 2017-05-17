Ex-militants flay alleged attack on protesters at NDDC

By Innocent Onoja

BOMADI—Niger Delta ex-militant leaders have condemned last week’s alleged attack on protesting ex-militants at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, office premises in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over what it called the commission’s non-compliance to series of correspondence to the management.

In a statement, the national chairman, Phase II ex-militants, Mr Stephen Ebisinte, narrated that leaders of the ex-agitators under Phase II wrote series of letters to the new management when they came on board, felicitating with them and informing them of the existing relationship between the Commission and ex-militant leaders, but no response was given.

He noted that the Commission had a cordial relationship with ex-agitators since 2010, considering efforts made in the struggle for a better treatment from the Federal Government, stressing their main purpose was to discuss issues concerning beneficiaries of the amnesty programme.

He said all efforts to meet with the new management were thwarted by some management members which, according to him, left them with no option than to stage a peaceful protest outside the Commission’s office premises.

He said: “We were surprised to receive a brutal response from the commission, orchestrated by the management, when they ordered the police who tear gassed us, with many of us receiving treatment in various hospitals at present. They went further to arrest three of our members, among who are an ex-militant leader, Clifford Enawu and two others.”

