Ex-Niger Governor Aliyu, Umar Nasko granted N600m bail

Former Niger state Governor, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu and his Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko has been granted bail by a Minna High Court Judge, Justice Aliyu Mayaki. Aliyu and Nasko were arraigned last week by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a five count charge bothering on the misappropriation of over N4.5 […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

