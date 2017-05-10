Ex-NNPC boss, Andrew Yakubu loses bid to reclaim seized $9.8 million

Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu, on Wednesday lost his bid to retrieved the sum of $9.8m and £74,000, forfeited to the Federal Government at a Federal High Court in Kano. Justice Zainab Abubakar dismissed the application filed by Yakubu seeking to quash an interim order of forfeiture […]

Ex-NNPC boss, Andrew Yakubu loses bid to reclaim seized $9.8 million

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

