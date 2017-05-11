Ex-NNPC GMD loses bid to stop forfeiture of $9.8m – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Ex-NNPC GMD loses bid to stop forfeiture of $9.8m
The Nation Newspaper
Federal High Court in Kano yesterday dismissed an application brought by a former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, seeking to set aside the interim forfeiture order of $9.8 million found in his …
Ex-NNPC Chief Andrew Yakubu loses bid to retrieve forfeited $9.8 million
