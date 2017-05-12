Ex-PDP Women Leader, Okwubanego aligns with new party, says Nigeria needs new leaders

Young people in Nigeria have been called upon to participate actively in politics at all levels in order to revive the system of governance with fresh and innovative ideas in line with current global trends. Mrs. Obby Okwubanego, a former Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Woman Leader made this call when the national leadership […]

