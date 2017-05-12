Ex-PDP women leader to new party: Inject fresh ideas into national politics

ABUJA—Young people in Nigeria have been charged to participate actively in politics at all levels in order to reinvigorate the system of governance with innovative ideas in line with current global trends.

Mrs. Obby Okwubanego, the Chief Executive Officer of Winning Clause, an Abuja-based property investment company, said this when the national leadership of Young Democratic Party, YDP, paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The former Anambra State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Woman Leader said: “There is no better time to have a party of young, dynamic and vibrant men and women who are driven by a common passion of love of the country, citizens’ wellbeing and national development than now.

“Nigeria needs a crop of new leaders with the requisite skills, knowledge and fresh narratives to help the system cope with current and emerging development in science and technology.”

Speaking earlier the National Chairman of the party Mr. Aye Dakpokpo said they visited Okwubanego in recognition of her success in business, describing her as a rare gem.

The post Ex-PDP women leader to new party: Inject fresh ideas into national politics appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

