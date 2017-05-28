Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ex-ref Halsey: Chelsea’s Moses deserved red for simulation DISEASE – Tribal Football

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Tribal Football

Ex-ref Halsey: Chelsea's Moses deserved red for simulation DISEASE
Tribal Football
Former Premier League ref Mark Halsey says Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses deserved his FA Cup final red card yesterday. Halsey wrote for The Sun: "In such a huge game it was a big and brave decision, an excellent piece of refereeing. "I applaud his
Chelsea fans are not happy with Victor Moses after sending offFootballFanCast.com
Courtois: 'Victor Moses doesn't need to apologize'We Ain’t Got No History
Chelsea star Victor Moses should hang his head in shameDaily Mail
Goal.com –Yahoo Sports –The Olisa Blogazine –Normangee Star
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.