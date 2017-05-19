Ex-students are stakeholders – NUC

Management of educational institutions should see alumni associations as important stakeholders in order to benefit from the goodwill of considerable number of prominent ex-students.

Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), made the call in keynote address at the second quarter meeting of Conference of Alumni Associations of Nigerian Universities (CAANU) at Igbinedion University, Okada near Benin on Friday.

Represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Dan’iya, his Deputy, Rasheed said this was imperative as the extent to which alumni contributes to their alma mater depends to a large extent on the kind of treatment given to them while in school.

He added that with this, institutions would benefit from the goodwill of considerable number of prominent alumni.

The scribe emphasised that alumni associations were critical stakeholders in the whole process of reforming the education sector.

He, therefore, urged all to see it as a call to initiate a development process that would bring about sustainable change in the sector.

“We must provide the necessary support to drive change in this most critical sector.

” As members of alumni associations, you can volunteer your professional services for seminars and workshops on key issues that will change the sector”, he said.

Prof Ahmed Mora, National Chairman of CAANU, said the topic: “How to Build an Evolving Alumni Engagement Strategy”, was apt especially in privately-owned universities.

.

Mora said the conference was planned to serve as stimulus to the institution and other privately owned universities to encourage active alumni association.

Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, Vice Chancellor of the Igbinedion University, declaring the conference opened, urged alumni to look for ways to strengthen the institutions that produced them.

He challenged them to build alumni where all would come together to give back to their various institutions what they benefited as way of supporting their social corporate responsibility.

He stressed that “a good alumni contributes and makes a difference in their alma mater.’’

