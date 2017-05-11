Ex-VP Sambo visits Osinbajo

FORMER Vice President, Namadi Sambo yesterday visited acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The duo met behind closed doors in Osinbajo’s office, but the details of the meeting was not known at the time of this report. This will be the first time Ex-Vice President would be making public appearance since […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

