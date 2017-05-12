Exam Malpractice: Kwara Government shuts three schools

The Kwara State Government on Friday shut three schools in the state for alleged examination malpractice. This was disclosed by the State’s Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Alhaji Musa Yeketi, in a chat with journalists in Ilorin. Yeketi listed their names as Topklass Secondary School, Kilanko, Ilorin, Banwo International College, Ajase-Ipo and AJVIC […]

