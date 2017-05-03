Examination malpratice: Kano State school charge each student N30,000 for WAEC

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission has commenced an investigation into alleged examination malpractice at the Supreme Intelligence College, Kano. The Chairman of the commission, Mr Muhuyi Magaji, on Wednesday explained that the investigation followed a complaint it received over an allegation that the school was charging N30, 000 per student. Magaji said …

The post Examination malpratice: Kano State school charge each student N30,000 for WAEC appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

