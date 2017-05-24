Excess crude account balance drops – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Excess crude account balance drops
While Nigeria still trying to climb out of recession, the country's excess crude account balance has dropped to $2.29 billion on May 23 from $2.49 billion on April 25. READ ALSO: APC members burn their brooms as they join PDP in Kaduna state (photos).
Excess Crude Account balance down to $2.29 billion
Monthly allocations to FG, states, LGs drop by N52bn
