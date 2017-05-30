Exclusionist policies led to Civil War, Boko Haram crisis— Bishop Kukah

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—THE Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Hassan Kukah, has said the “selfish exclusionist policies” of a few leaders laid the foundation for the Nigerian Civil war as well the mindless killing by the Boko Haram terrorists sect in the North-East part of the country.

In a goodwill message he delivered at the book launch in honour of the former governor of Kaduna State, Patrick Yakowa, Bishop Kukah said northern political leaders must strive to unite the North.

Kukah, who was represented at the book launch by Rev. Fr. Timothy Shawuya, said: “Today, we are reaping the fruits of the exclusionist policies that sought to privilege a tiny, unproductive and selfish elite, whose gargantuan greed only fed it.

“Its belch is what has produced the millions of abandoned children that roam the streets in northern Nigeria. These selfish exclusionist policies laid the foundation for the Civil War and the mindless fratricidal toxicity that is today Boko Haram. Metaphorically, the struggle to end all this is what is going on in Southern Kaduna.”

In his speech, Bishop Joseph Bagobiri of Kafanchan Diocese lamented what he described as institutionalised injustice in Kaduna State.

“In Kaduna South, settlements of one ethnic group, which has a minority number, has 339 polling units, while the others, which is the majority, has 68 polling units,” said the Bishop.

The book, entitled Governor Yakowa’s Funeral Homily – Matter Arising, is a compilation of reactions to the funeral speech by Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah at the burial ceremony of Patrick Yakowa in December 2012.

Governor Seriake Dickson, who was represented by Senator Foster Agoda (Bayelsa West) said Yakowa died building bridges of friendship.

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, recalled the challenges he and Yakowa faced while in office and promised to reveal all soon.

