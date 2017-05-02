Exclusive: CeeLo Green bares his soul on remix of Childish Gambino’s ‘Redbone’

Less than a year after world premiering his first solo rap song in years on Digital Trends, CeeLo Green returns with his remake of Childish Gambino’s song ‘Redbone’. The original was featured in Jordan Peele’s horror hit ‘Get Out’.

The post Exclusive: CeeLo Green bares his soul on remix of Childish Gambino’s ‘Redbone’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

