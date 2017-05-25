Pages Navigation Menu

EXCLUSIVE : D’banj And Wife Didi Kilgrow Expecting Their First Child

According to a source close to the music star, D’banj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow are expecting their first child. The beautiful couple got married in July 2016 in a secret ceremony both in Lagos and Abuja. D’banj is currently in the US where Lineo is said to be waiting to give birth. Congrats …

