EXCLUSIVE: How I learnt role of policeman’s wife in new movie, Kondo Game – Uche Jombo

“When I first read the script, I thought of how unique police barracks really are.”

The post EXCLUSIVE: How I learnt role of policeman’s wife in new movie, Kondo Game – Uche Jombo appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

