EXCLUSIVE: How I lost N25 million to MMM — MC GALAXY

The Sekem crooner speaks on his new album and his relationship with former Gov. Akpabio.

The post EXCLUSIVE: How I lost N25 million to MMM — MC GALAXY appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

