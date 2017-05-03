EXCLUSIVE: How ‘shady’ companies bribed SGF Babachir Lawal to make billions from Boko Haram victims’ fund

Many of the companies that got the contracts were also not qualified to do so.

The post EXCLUSIVE: How ‘shady’ companies bribed SGF Babachir Lawal to make billions from Boko Haram victims’ fund appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

