EXCLUSIVE: I briefed President Buhari about NIA’s $289 million covert projects — NSA Monguno
The presidential panel probing the funds says it will submit its report on May 8
The post EXCLUSIVE: I briefed President Buhari about NIA’s $289 million covert projects — NSA Monguno appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!