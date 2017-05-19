Exclusive Premiere: Glowreeyah Braimah – Open Heavens

Following the release of the soothing and assuring worship single “Jesus is here“, Worship-Leader and Music Minister, Glowreeyah Braimah has released a new single titled “Open Heavens“. Already a worship favorite and being sung across The United Kingdom,this song is a prayerful and intentional heart-cry. Inspired by various and near-similar instances in the Scriptures,Glowreeyah Braimah has […]

The post Exclusive Premiere: Glowreeyah Braimah – Open Heavens appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

