EXCLUSIVE: Ramaphosa ‘taking bribes from Kiir’, South Sudan rebels claim – News24

May 26, 2017


EXCLUSIVE: Ramaphosa 'taking bribes from Kiir', South Sudan rebels claim
Cape Town – Rebels in South Sudan have claimed that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is "taking bribes" from President Salva Kiir's government to block their leader Riek Machar – currently in South Africa – from returning home. Deputy military …
