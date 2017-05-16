Execution-style shooting at OR Tambo – iAfrica.com
|
Boksburg Advertiser
|
Execution-style shooting at OR Tambo
iAfrica.com
An execution-style shooting at OR Tambo has claimed one life and placed the security of the area under serious scrutiny. According to an eyewitness report released by the South African Police Services (SAPS), a man driving a group of six passengers was …
One dead in hijacking near OR Tambo airport
Driver shot dead at OR Tambo Airport
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!