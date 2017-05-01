Executive Assent: The Final Hurdle For Legislative Bills
One final step before a law passed by the Legislature becomes Law is for it to scale the final formal process of the Executive Assent. The Assent signifies the readiness and eagerness of the Executive Arm of Government to implement the said Law. However, in the course of this, a lot of Politicking and…
The post Executive Assent: The Final Hurdle For Legislative Bills appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!