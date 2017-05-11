Pages Navigation Menu

Executive more corrupt than legislature – Senators

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Corrupt practices are more prevalent in the executive arm of Nigeria’s government, and measures to tackle the menace should thus be targeted at the executive, two Senators have suggested. In their contributions following a motion by Dino Melaye, on alleged abuse of law in procurement process by the Bureau of Public Procurement, the two lawmakers, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

