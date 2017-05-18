Exeter City 3-2 Carlisle United (agg: 6-5) – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Exeter City 3-2 Carlisle United (agg: 6-5)
BBC Sport
Jack Stacey's 95th-minute winner saw Exeter beat Carlisle to reach the League Two play-off final after an extraordinary 6-5 win on aggregate. After the first leg had ended 3-3, Exeter led when David Wheeler pulled back for Ollie Watkins to net early on.
Exeter book a place League Two play-off final in dramatic circumstances at St James Park
Exeter City 3 (6) Carlisle 2 (5): Match report – Stacey wondergoal seals Wembley final in classic
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!