Exeter City 3-2 Carlisle United (agg: 6-5) – BBC Sport

Exeter City 3-2 Carlisle United (agg: 6-5)
Jack Stacey's 95th-minute winner saw Exeter beat Carlisle to reach the League Two play-off final after an extraordinary 6-5 win on aggregate. After the first leg had ended 3-3, Exeter led when David Wheeler pulled back for Ollie Watkins to net early on.
