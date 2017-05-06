Expatriates next on Boko Haram radar – US , UK
Britain and the United States on Friday said Boko Haram was preparing to kidnap foreigners in remote northeast Nigeria, which is in the grip of a food crisis caused by the conflict. The Foreign Office in London said it had received reports the Islamist militants were “actively planning” to seize foreign workers in the Bama …
