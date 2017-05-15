Expect New Welfare Package, NEPZA Boss Tells Personnel

Olanrewaju Arotimi, Calabar

The Managing Director, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Hon. Emmanuel Jime, on Monday assured personnel of the Authority of a new and improved welfare package, noting that only a well-motivated staff can drive NEPZA’s mandate of leading the process of Nigeria’s industrialization.

He made the pledge in Calabar, Cross River State, while addressing NEPZA staff at the Calabar Free Trade Zone (CFTZ).

Jime said the duty of marketing the Authority to Nigeria and the international community was incumbent upon all staff, adding, however, that “only a well-motivated staff can key into the noble agenda.”

According to him, “There is a new welfare package coming, I want to assure you. And it is not too long from now. One of the first things I did upon assumption of office was to set up a high-powered management panel to look at the issue of welfare, salaries, promotions as well as contract staff, and advise me accordingly.

“So, I am committed to staff welfare. From my experience in public life, it is my understanding that only a well-motivated staff can enable NEPZA to achieve its mandate, and drive Nigeria’s twin-agenda of economic diversification and industrial growth.”

Adding that: “I am suing for the cooperation of all staff of the authority. Wherever they may be, we need to be on the same page. I have come into office with a dream, a dream about NEPZA taking Nigeria to the next level, and I urge you to identify with the new vision. And since history belongs to dreamers, join me – let us dream together for our country.”

The MD disclosed that he was in Calabar for a fact-finding and familiarization visit to the Free Trade Zone in Cross River, to see things for himself, and in order to formulate policy from a position of first-hand information.

“China’s economic magic is anchored around its innovations in the FTZs’. And this is why we must market the concept to all industry stakeholders so as to remove all misconceptions, close all gaps and do away with red tape so that our FTZs’ can attain the roles envisioned for them in the regulatory framework”, he said.

Earlier, NEPZA’s personnel in Calabar FTZ had appealed to the new MD to give staff welfare the priority it deserves, and bring it at par with other sister-agencies in the country, in order to boost their morale and productivity level.

