Expert lauds Buhari over release of 82 Chibok girls

*warns that schools in the N/East may be attacked again

By Evelyn Usman

President of the Association of Industrial Security & Safety Operators of Nigeria, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, yesterday, commended President Muhammed Buhari on the release of 82 additional Chibok School girls, three years after they were abducted by members of the Boko Haram sect.

Describing the release as a demonstration of the FG’s believe that Nigerians lives mattered, Ekhomu in a statemet made available to Vanguard said “ the willingness of government to negotiate and meet the terms of the exchange should not be mistaken for weakness. Rather it shows strength and compassion on the part of our leader”.

He called on the federal government to conduct a high level judicial probe of the Chibok mass kidnap that would determine what vulnerabilities resulted in the security breach.

“ The culpability of the school authorities,the Borno State government and security agencies in the seizure of the girls would also be determined. This will enable government punish those whose negligence contributed to the seizure of the girls and deter such reckless behavior in future”, he added.

Attributing the kidnap of the girls to what he described as pervasive insecurity in Schools throughout Nigeria, Ekhomu noted that “ prior to the abduction of the Chibok girls, Boko Haram has seized several girls from schools in the Northeast yet nobody cared. So, School insecurity is a recurring decimal in Nigeria. And this situation must be address”.

But he was quick to warn that schools in the Northeast might come under attack by Boko Haram. According to him: “ as Shekau releases the Chibok captives, he will need to kidnap more girls and women to serve him and his top lieutenants” .

He argued that the release of top commanders of Boko Harm which was a major concession for the release of the 82 girls meant that the terrorists were being recycled to the battlefield. He therefore cautioned against psychological dissuasion “ where there is frequent assertion of the “defeat of Boko Haram, while Boko Haram is still carrying out lethal attacks here and there. Unless a snake is defanged you can’t assume that it can’t hurt you”.

The post Expert lauds Buhari over release of 82 Chibok girls appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

