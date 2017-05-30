Pages Navigation Menu

Expert urges communication ministry to enforce purchase of locally made solutions by MDAs

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

An ICT expert, Mr Akindayo Akindolani has urged the Ministry of Communication to enforce the use and purchase of locally made IT solutions by Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs). Akindolani made the call in an interview with the Nigerian Pilot on Tuesday in Abuja. He said this would create more jobs, empower the youths and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

