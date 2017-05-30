Expert urges ministry to enforce purchase of locally made solutions

An ICT expert, Akindayo Akindolani has urged the Ministry of Communication to enforce the use and purchase of locally made IT solutions by Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs). Akindolani made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja. He said this would create more jobs, empower the…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

