EXPLAINED: How To Read And Score 240 & Above In JAMB

The belief that all you need in Jamb is to pass has thoroughly been debunked. This can be reflected in a situation where you see candidates who score around 240 are not offered admission to study their desired course. Hence the need to score high.

This brings us to the reality that passing Jamb alone (Scoring 180 to 200) is not enough. What matters now is how high you can score. The higher you score, the more your chance of getting admitted to study your course of choice.

In this article, I will not touch the exact score you need to be sure of admission. I have already treated that in my recent post on Jamb score that will guarantee you admission .

Now, lets see how to read And Score High in Jamb:

1. Read Points

The reason why so many candidates fail Jamb is that they read too hard. It sounds ironically, right? But you don’t need to read hard. All you need is to read wise.

Go through the Jamb syllabus and point out the hot topics. For example, the Jamb mathematics syllabus doesn’t require you to learn inverse of 3*3 matrix.

Learning it means that you are off point.

Reading off point is the number one reason why very intelligent students fail Jamb examination. Do not read out of point.

2. Constant Reading

I hear Jamb candidates say, “I have finished this subject, no need to focus on it”. It is not the right attitude towards learning. With every passing week, go through all your subjects over and over again. With this, the points will be clearer to you.

The reason why you should constantly go through your subjects is that it helps you refresh the ideas. Else, you will forget a whole lot of things in the jamb exam hall.

3. Put Down High Score Points

As you study for Jamb, ensure to put down the key points in your rough note. When the exam gets very close, revise the point all over again.

This has been dealt with in my post on how to

prepare for an exam overnight.

4. Don’t Just Read Calculation Courses

Do not just read calculation courses. Make sure you pick a pen, calculator and rough sheet. For every topic you learn, solve at least 20 questions.

5. Don’t Assume

Never assume that you know any topic. Test yourself whether you really understand it.

6. Avoid Procrastination

Later things. This is the language of procrastinators. Avoid the use of such language and get back to work.

7. Study Effectively

Effective study means that you actually gained something from what you have studied. As you read, ask yourself, “what have I learnt so far?”.

Telling yourself the truth is honesty.

8. Ask Questions

Do not keep quiet. When you come across what is difficult to you. Quickly seek help.

9. Study Long

It is true that life not all about duration but donation. However, most effective studies are functions of time. Spend quality time to study.

10. You Need Mentor

Mentor is someone that has written Jamb and gained admission to study his desired course. You need guide from a mentor.

culled from VEVO

The post EXPLAINED: How To Read And Score 240 & Above In JAMB appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

