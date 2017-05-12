Pages Navigation Menu

Explosion occurs in Rome, no injuries reported

Posted on May 12, 2017

An explosion occurred near a post office in central Rome on Friday, Italian media have reported.

The report added that no one appeared to have been injured in the blast, which may have been a paper or parcel bomb.

“Initial information suggests a car has been damaged,” La Repubblica newspaper said on its website.

Information service Luceverde, run by the Italian Automobile Club in collaboration with city police, said on Twitter that “technical checks” were being carried out near the post office.

 

