Exposed: Explosive Gupta e-mails at the heart of state capture – Times LIVE

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Exposed: Explosive Gupta e-mails at the heart of state capture
The Guptas were central to a scheme for President Jacob Zuma and his family to acquire residency in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Image: MARTIN RHODES. A series of damning e-mails seen by the Sunday Times show that the Guptas run South Africa …
#GuptaEmails show how Zuma's buddies run SAIndependent Online
The 15 most chilling revelations from the Sunday Papers that show how deep #StateCapture goesThe South African
New Email Leak Reveals Zuma's Intentions To Move To DubaiHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
BusinessTech –News24 –Eyewitness News –MyBroadband
all 12 news articles »

