EXPOSED! Primate Ayodele Reveals The People Who Want To Kill Buhari

Founder and Spiritual Head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed the people who want to kill President Buhari.

Ayodele stated that those who are talking about Buhari’s second term want to kill him.

He said this while reacting to remark by the Special Adviser to the President on Social Media, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, who accused some Nigerians of hiring marabouts, clerics and other spiritualists to pray for Buhari’s death.

Reacting further, Ayodele told The Sun, “What the woman said shows that she is not serious about the health of her principal. If she was serious about his health, she would have resorted to praying for the man to get well soon.

“Buhari needs our prayers because he has the potential to be one of the best presidents. Nobody is attacking Buhari rather it is his destiny to fall sick after emerging the president of Nigeria for the second time.

“Let us look at it beyond the physical realm because in Nigeria, most people don’t understand what spiritualism means. So Buhari’s health needs prayers. Beyond medical, let us ask for God’s divine intervention over his health. His first term needs prayers, forget about his second term.

“Those who are talking about his second term want to kill him. Please don’t let us play politics with his health. Everybody who loves Buhari must be serious about his or her prayers for him. This is not the time to joke; it is not the time to wish him dead.”

The post EXPOSED! Primate Ayodele Reveals The People Who Want To Kill Buhari appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

