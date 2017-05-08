EXPOSED! ‘yahoo Boys’ In Togo Targeting Nigerian Politicians To Scam Foreigners (Photos)

An alarm has been raised by a well-meaning Nigerian as internet fraudsters in Lome, Togo are targeting Nigerian politicians in order to defraud unsuspecting victims.

According to an online report, the ‘Yahoo boys’ have created Facebook accounts with the pictures of the Nigerian politicians (mostly from Imo state) under the name of HENRY JAMES as well as forged international passports and driver’s license under same name to scam people.

Former Imo state governor; Ikedi Ohakim, Imo Deputy Governor; Eze Madumere, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu; Imo State Chief of Staff and others are among politicians whose profiles have been used by the fraudsters.