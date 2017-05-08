EXPOSED! ‘yahoo Boys’ In Togo Targeting Nigerian Politicians To Scam Foreigners (Photos)
An alarm has been raised by a well-meaning Nigerian as internet fraudsters in Lome, Togo are targeting Nigerian politicians in order to defraud unsuspecting victims.
According to an online report, the ‘Yahoo boys’ have created Facebook accounts with the pictures of the Nigerian politicians (mostly from Imo state) under the name of HENRY JAMES as well as forged international passports and driver’s license under same name to scam people.
Former Imo state governor; Ikedi Ohakim, Imo Deputy Governor; Eze Madumere, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu; Imo State Chief of Staff and others are among politicians whose profiles have been used by the fraudsters.
The post EXPOSED! ‘yahoo Boys’ In Togo Targeting Nigerian Politicians To Scam Foreigners (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!