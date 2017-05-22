Pages Navigation Menu

Ibori wins court case against UK Secretary of State for Home Affairs – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 22, 2017


Ibori wins court case against UK Secretary of State for Home Affairs
Former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has won a human rights case against the British Secretary of State for Home Department, Amber Rudd. Ms. Rudd unlawfully detained the ex-governor in prison custody for 18 hours and 10 minutes from the 20th to …
