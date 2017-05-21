ExxonMobil, NBA, Africare partner on youth development programme

ExxonMobil, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the international NGO Africare have launched a youth development program partnership in Abuja. The project, known as NBA Power Forward, focuses on developing life skills and raising public health awareness among high school youth. According to the partners, Power Forward program would teach and mentor 300 students from…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post ExxonMobil, NBA, Africare partner on youth development programme appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

