ExxonMobil workers begin warning strike

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ExxonMobil

The members of staff of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil have commenced a three-day warning strike to protest alleged flouting of local content Act by the company and sacking of Nigerian workers among other issues.

The workers, who are members of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), said they would proceed on an indefinite strike on Monday if nothing was done to address the situation.

The management of ExxonMobil in a statement said: “Our company policy concerning employee conduct specifically prohibits the use of threats of harm or violence in the workplace.

“We remain committed to the safety of our personnel and security of our facilities.”

The Vice Chairman, ExxonMobil branch of PENGASSAN, Mr. Gbenga Ekundayo, accused the oil company of disengaging Nigerian workers and replacing them with expatriates.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

