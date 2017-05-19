Eyo Festival: Akiolu, Owoseni warn Lagosians against violence

Lagos – The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni and the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu have warned Lagos Islanders against acts of violence during the Eyo festival on Saturday.

The duo gave the warning on Thursday when Owoseni visited the Lagos monarch at Iga Iduganran.

The visit was in preparation for the Lagos@50 Eyo Festival which will hold on Saturday at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The police commissioner warned the Eyo masqueraders against violence, adding that any masquerader caught would face the wrath of the law.

Owoseni also urged Lagos islanders to maintain law and order during the festival.

He advised leaders of the masquerader groups to provide names of four persons from each group that would assist the police for proper identification.

The police commissioner added that reflective jackets would be provided for those selected to assist security agents.

Earlier, the monarch said that any masquerader that took law into his hands, causing unnecessary unrest would be handed over to the police.

“Lagos@50 celebration is a thing of joy for us to thank Almighty Allah. I remembered the day the creation of Lagos State was announced, we were indeed very happy.

“On the second day, a boat was brought here and we left for the Bar Beach with all the chiefs; every Lagosian should be grateful to almighty Allah for the celebration.

“Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Mobolaji Johnson, previous governors and all those who contributed to the creation of the state, particularly Teslim Elias, were there,’’ Akiolu recalled.

He noted that about 262 years before the arrival of the British, Lagos was administered by the traditional rulers.

The traditional leader said that he had directed the head of the Eyo Masqueraders, otherwise known as “Adimu Orisa’’, to perform their usual display at the TBS square.

“We love peace in Lagos and we embrace everybody for it. I have directed the head of the Eyo to restrict the celebration to the TBS because it is spacious,’’ he said.

