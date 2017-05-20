Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eyo Festival Displaying the glory of African spirituality. – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Eyo Festival Displaying the glory of African spirituality.
Pulse Nigeria
The 'Adimu Orisha play,' which is another name for the Eyo festival, ranks high in the listing of world's festivals. Published: 1 minute ago; Duke Oreva. Print; eMail · Eyo festiva play. Eyo festiva. (fascinatinnigeriamagazine.com) …
EYO FESTIVAL WARNING: Oba Of Lagos Reveals 2 Things Lagosians Must Not Do On TodayInformation Nigeria

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.