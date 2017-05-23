FA Cup: Arsenal Best Defender Loses Red Card Appeal

Defender Laurent Koscielny is out of Saturday’s FA Cup final after Arsenal’s appeal against his red card in their 3-1 win over Everton was dismissed by the Football Association. The France international was dismissed for a tackle on Enner Valencia on the final day of the Premier League season The 31-year-old has been banned for…

The post FA Cup: Arsenal Best Defender Loses Red Card Appeal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

