FA CUP FINAL: 10 Nigerian Celebrities Backing Arsenal Or Chelsea

Arsenal and Chelsea will fight for the English FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley. The two London clubs have millions of fans all over the world, many of them celebrities.

Completesportsnigeria.com's IZUCHUKWU OKOSI picks out some of the high-profile Nigerian entertainers who support either Chelsea or Arsenal…

CHELSEA

P-SQUARE (Paul & Peter Okoye)

Twin pop stars P-Square are Chelsea fans and are friends with Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, who only recently departed Stamford Bridge for the riches of Chinese football at Tiajin Teda.

P Square started supporting Chelsea back in 2000 and have never questioned their loyalty despite a period of setback with Jose Mourinho which culminated in the sacking of the Portuguese manager in December 2015.

Their older brother and director Jude 'Enges' Okoye however supports FC Barcelona.

MR IBU

John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu in the movie industry is a die-hard Chelsea fan who has been supporting the team since the arrival of Jose Mourinho as manager from FC Porto in 2004.

The comedy superstar had one of his daughters named after the club by his wife in his absence and he had nothing against the choice of name for the child.

Mr Ibu told Completespotsnigeria.com that his entire family support the club. He even joked that his house could soon be referred to as "Stamford Bridge", Chelsea's home ground.

DAVIDO

Afropop superstar David Adedeji-Adeleke better known as Davido is a staunch Chelsea fan.

Davido even finds time to attend some Chelsea games in London.

Davido is also adept at analysing other teams' matches and is always interested in Chelsea transfer rumours particularly who comes through the door and how much the acquisition costs.

SEGUN ARINZE

Veteran actor Segun Arinze' is a Chelsea fan through and through. He was downcast when Chelsea ended the 2015/2016 season in a disappointing 10th place in the Premier League table.

However that phase in the history of the London club never affected the love Arinze has for them irrespective of who the manager is and that loyalty seems to have been justified with the former singer looking forward to celebrating a double after Chelsea won the English Premier League.

Arinze's romance with Chelsea started when the likes of Celestine Babayaro, Geremi Njitap and Salomon Kalou played for the club.

FLAVOUR

Multiple award winning singer and former drummer Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli aka Flavour Na'abania is a die-hard Chelsea fan.

Flavour also supports the club due to the propensity of the Stamford Bridge billionaires to sign African players particularly Nigerians- Celestine Babayaro, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kenneth Omeruo.

However when he was a youngster growing at the dusty streets of Enugu, Flavour watched more of international football and Nigeria's Super Eagles.

What more, the highlife star is a good footballer himself. He plays as a striker and is called up to lead the attack for the football team of Nollywood during novelty matches.

ARSENAL

RMD

Richard Mofe Damijo is passionate about football and Arsenal is the club after his heart.

RMD started supporting the Gunners so passionately shortly after the 1998 World Cup in France, with some of the Les Blues stars playing for Arsenal.

Arsenal have really disappointed RMD after that glorious era but nonetheless he still finds time out of his busy schedule to watch their matches or at least check updates while on location.



BANKY W

Bankole Wellington better known as 'Banky W' loves Arsenal to bits and recently told friends and fellow Arsenal celebrity fans that he predicts Arsene Wenger and the Arsenal board will announce the manager's stay at the club for a further two years possibly with an FA Cup victory.

The singer and music producer who has made his debut in acting in the movie 'Wedding Party' has been at few games at The Emirates.

Banky is outspoken about his feelings for Arsenal but also hopes that the transfer policy at the club change so that they can challenge for the EPL title and not just continue to battle for a top four place.



TIMI DAKOLO

Timi Dakolo is an Arsenal fan.

The soul music superstar in 2015 starred in a commercial shot for a popular Nigerian bank at the Arsenal training ground that featured Arsenal players Santi Cazorla, Theo Walcott and Mikel Arteta.

Dakolo is a good footballer himself and participates at celebrity football novelty matches like the All Star football tournament.

Dakolo is also a player of Nollywood FC, a football team that comprises popular acts in the showbiz industry.

MIKE EZURUONYE

Nollywood star Mike Ezuruonye is a great supporter of Arsenal and his deep understanding of the game is impressive.

An interview with the actor on Arsenal matters is a journalist's delight as he knows the language and technicalities of the game.

Ezuruonye is a fan of Nwankwo Kanu so it is not hard to fathom when he started his support for the north Londoners.

Like several other celebrity fans who support the Gunners, Ezuruonye hopes that manager Arsene Wenger can listen to the fans and sign truly world class players after years without winning the Premier League title.

"I do not personally have any problem with Arsene Wenger staying or going. But he has to start buying quality players at the club, otherwise the club will soon be forgotten as a big English side," the actor warned.

AYO MAKUN (AY)

Many fans are left wondering which club AY supports between Arsenal and Chelsea but the truth is the comedian is a massive Arsenal fan.

AY has watched a few Arsenal matches live at the Emirates too. The comedian himself is a decent footballer.

AY started his support of Arsene Wenger's team back in the late 90's.

