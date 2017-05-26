FA Cup final: Star Lager Beer takes lucky fans to Wembley

Five lucky football lovers will experience the once in a lifetime treat of watching the 2017 English FA Cup final live at the Wembley stadium this Saturday 27 May 2016, courtesy of Nigeria’s No. 1 beer brand, Star Lager Beer.

The lucky fans, who left the shores of the country on Wednesday, will get a once in a lifetime opportunity to watch two of the biggest clubs in England, Chelsea FC (2017 English Premier League Champions) and Arsenal FC (2014 and 2015 FA Winners) slug it out against each other in a match that promised to be 90 minutes of pulsating footballing action at the Wembley stadium.

One of the lucky fans, Olakumbi Titiloye said: “I’m very excited to be making this trip. As a die-hard football fan, seeing live action at the stadium, especially an FA Cup final at Wembley of all places, is one opportunity I wouldn’t miss and an experience I would forever cherish. It’s a proud moment for me and I deeply appreciate this lifetime opportunity Star is offering me and other football fans.”

Tokunbo Adodo, Portfolio Manager, National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc said: “Star Lager Beer is all about premium quality and adding fun and excitement to the lives of our consumers and football lovers across the country. As with every initiative we undertake, this all-expense paid trip to see the FA Cup final live at Wembley stadium this Saturday, is yet another clear demonstration of how importantly we take consumer delight. It’s certainly going to be a very memorable experience for the lucky consumers and football fans.”

