FA Cup final week, Arsenal v Chelsea: What’s on the BBC? – BBC Sport

Posted on May 23, 2017


FA Cup final week, Arsenal v Chelsea: What's on the BBC?
The 136th FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, with Premier League champions Chelsea facing Arsenal live on BBC One. The big match, which kicks off at 17:30 BST, comes at the end of a week of FA Cup coverage right across the BBC.
