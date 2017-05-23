FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N415.7 billion for April – The News
The News
FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N415.7 billion for April
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Tuesday shared N415.7 billion, which is N52.1 billion less than what the three tiers of government shared as revenue for March. The Accountant-General, Mr Ahmed Idris, who represented the Minister …
