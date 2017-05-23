Pages Navigation Menu

FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N415.7 billion for April – The News

The News

FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N415.7 billion for April
The News
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Tuesday shared N415.7 billion, which is N52.1 billion less than what the three tiers of government shared as revenue for March. The Accountant-General, Mr Ahmed Idris, who represented the Minister …
FG, states, LGs share N415bThe Nation Newspaper
Nigeria: FG, States, LGAs share N415.730b for AprilWorldStage

