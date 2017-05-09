Fabricator wants development of indigenous technology

Mr Oyewole Okewole, the Senior Project and Support Engineer, Process Concept and Technologies Ltd., has called for rapid development of indigenous technology to advance economic diversification of the nation. Okewole, whose organisation is an indigenous fabricating outfit, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Abuja.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

