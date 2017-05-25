Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Facebook boss, Mark Zuckerberg gets his degree 12 years after dropping out [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg has returned to pick up his degree, 12 years after leaving Harvard to work on Facebook full time. Hide quoted text Zuckerberg founded what was then called “The Facebook” in his college dormitory in 2004. The service was at first limited only to Harvard students before expanding to other Ivy League […]

Facebook boss, Mark Zuckerberg gets his degree 12 years after dropping out [PHOTOS]

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.