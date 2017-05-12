Facebook has added a new purple flower emoji, do you know what it means? – Economic Times
Economic Times
Facebook has added a new purple flower emoji, do you know what it means?
Economic Times
Social media giant Facebook on Friday added a new reaction button for users. A purple flower emoticon joins the 'like', 'love', 'wow ', 'haha', 'sad' and 'angry' reactions buttons for posts. With this new option, you can now be grateful (iOS) or …
