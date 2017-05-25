Facebook picks 60 entrepreneurs for Messenger developer challenge

By Princewill Ekwujuru

FACEBOOK has selected 60 entrepreneurs from across the Middle East and Africa for the ‘Bots for Messenger Developer Challenge’.

The Bots for Messenger Challenge is a contest to recognise and reward developers who create the most innovative new bots on Messenger. Developers in teams of up to three people, were invited to create bots in three categories: gaming and entertainment; productivity and utility; and social good.

Emeka Afigbo, Facebook’s Head of Platform Partnerships for Middle East and Africa, stated: “Facebook grew out of a hacker culture and thrives by promoting innovation on new platforms.

That’s why we launched the Bots for Messenger Challenge, with the aim of rewarding entrepreneurs and developers for harnessing the power of bots to create amazing new services and apps.

We were overwhelmed to receive more than 1,000 entries over two and a half months for the Bots for Messenger Challenge from developers and entrepreneurs across the Middle East and Africa-each one of them solving a problem in an inventive way or enriching the lives of its target user.”

