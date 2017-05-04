Facebook records 1.3bn users daily, says Zuckerberg

Lagos – Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg says the social media platform has 1.3 billion daily active users as at the first quarter of 2017.

Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page on Wednesday, that users increased by 18 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

He said that the Monthly Active Users (MAUs) was 1.94 billion as at March 31, 2017, indicating an increase of 17 per cent year-over-year.

“We just announced our quarterly results and gave an update on our progress connecting the world.

“We had a good start to 2017. We are continuing to build tools to support a strong global community.

“Our community now has more than 1.9 billion people, including almost 1.3 billion people active every day.

“Our next focus is building community. More than 100 million people on Facebook are members of ‘very meaningful’ groups, like parent support groups or illness support groups that are an important part of their lives,’ Zuckerberg said.

He said that his hope was to help more than one billion people join very meaningful groups to strengthen the social fabric over the next few years.

According to him, facebook has a lot more work to build a global community that works for everyone.

“We are also continuing our work to spot false news, and enabling greater civic engagement by connecting people with their government representatives.

“This quarter, we also took a major technology step forward at F8, by opening up the camera to be the first mainstream augmented reality platform,’’ he said.

The post Facebook records 1.3bn users daily, says Zuckerberg appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

